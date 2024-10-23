Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure to step down Wednesday, but a new poll shows that not every voter in the country is ready for another federal election just yet.

A survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that the strongest appetite for an election lands, somewhat predictably, with voters who support the Conservative Party of Canada.

Seventy-three per cent of Conservative supporters polled strongly agree with the statement: “It’s time for a federal election to be called, we shouldn’t wait until next year.” Another 18 per cent simply agree.

“The Conservatives have tabled two non-confidence motions against the Liberal government since the supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP ended. It is no surprise the party is the most willing to begin an election campaign, given its commanding position in the polls,” said a report on the poll by Angus Reid.

Meanwhile, only 14 per cent of Liberal Party of Canada supporters want the next election sooner than the new year. The majority of NDP and Bloc Quebecois supporters feel they can wait as well.

Overall, Angus Reid’s polling shows a majority — 52 per cent — of Canadians do agree with the idea of an early election, “including at least half in every province, and a plurality of all demographics.”

The survey shows that Saskatchewan wants an early election more than other provinces, and men, aged 35 to 54, want one more than other demographics.

Trudeau attended a Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, where some MPs were expected to confront him over his dropping popularity.

Trudeau said the Liberal party is “strong and united” following the meeting on Parliament Hill, which lasted about three hours.

Liberal MPs were tight-lipped about what happened behind the closed doors but those who did speak with reporters as they left the meeting also said the party is united.

There is no official mechanism in the Liberal Party to trigger a leadership review, and even under new leadership, the government would not be compelled to call an early election.

—With files from Laura Osman, Mike Lloyd, and The Canadian Press