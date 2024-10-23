Poll finds Canada divided on desire for a federal election before next year

The Parliament Hill Peace Tower
The Parliament Hill Peace Tower is framed in an iron fence on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Charles Brockman

Posted October 23, 2024 2:17 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2024 2:24 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure to step down Wednesday, but a new poll shows that not every voter in the country is ready for another federal election just yet.

A survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that the strongest appetite for an election lands, somewhat predictably, with voters who support the Conservative Party of Canada.

Seventy-three per cent of Conservative supporters polled strongly agree with the statement: “It’s time for a federal election to be called, we shouldn’t wait until next year.” Another 18 per cent simply agree.

“The Conservatives have tabled two non-confidence motions against the Liberal government since the supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP ended. It is no surprise the party is the most willing to begin an election campaign, given its commanding position in the polls,” said a report on the poll by Angus Reid.

Meanwhile, only 14 per cent of Liberal Party of Canada supporters want the next election sooner than the new year. The majority of NDP and Bloc Quebecois supporters feel they can wait as well.

Overall, Angus Reid’s polling shows a majority — 52 per cent — of Canadians do agree with the idea of an early election, “including at least half in every province, and a plurality of all demographics.”

The survey shows that Saskatchewan wants an early election more than other provinces, and men, aged 35 to 54, want one more than other demographics.

Trudeau attended a Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, where some MPs were expected to confront him over his dropping popularity.

Trudeau said the Liberal party is “strong and united” following the meeting on Parliament Hill, which lasted about three hours.

Liberal MPs were tight-lipped about what happened behind the closed doors but those who did speak with reporters as they left the meeting also said the party is united.

There is no official mechanism in the Liberal Party to trigger a leadership review, and even under new leadership, the government would not be compelled to call an early election.

—With files from Laura Osman, Mike Lloyd, and The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered
'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered

Members of a Toronto family are speaking out after a horrifying and rude awakening. Two of them were attacked when a group of five males entered their home near Finch and Don Mills Road just after 3 a.m....

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trudeau says Liberal party is 'strong and united' after caucus meeting
Trudeau says Liberal party is 'strong and united' after caucus meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was smiling this afternoon as he walked out of a weekly caucus meeting where some MPs had planned to confront him about his leadership. Trudeau said the Liberal party is...

32m ago

BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%
BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada claimed victory against high inflation on Wednesday as it delivered a supersized interest rate cut and signalled its policy rate will likely continue falling in the coming...

10m ago

Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill
Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill

A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago. On Aug. 8, at approximately...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered
'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered

Members of a Toronto family are speaking out after a horrifying and rude awakening. Two of them were attacked when a group of five males entered their home near Finch and Don Mills Road just after 3 a.m....

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trudeau says Liberal party is 'strong and united' after caucus meeting
Trudeau says Liberal party is 'strong and united' after caucus meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was smiling this afternoon as he walked out of a weekly caucus meeting where some MPs had planned to confront him about his leadership. Trudeau said the Liberal party is...

32m ago

BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%
BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada claimed victory against high inflation on Wednesday as it delivered a supersized interest rate cut and signalled its policy rate will likely continue falling in the coming...

10m ago

Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill
Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill

A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago. On Aug. 8, at approximately...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Family speaks out after violent home invasion
Family speaks out after violent home invasion

A Toronto family is startled out of sleep after five masked males break into their home, attacking some of the residents inside. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:41
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Caryn Ceolin with the impact on borrowers.

1h ago

2:37
Locals call on City to remove downtown encampment
Locals call on City to remove downtown encampment

Several residents and community groups are calling for the removal of the encampment at Clarence Square, saying the park has become dangerous. Michelle Mackey reports on what they want from the City and the response from housing advocates.

16h ago

3:20
Temperatures drop on Wednesday
Temperatures drop on Wednesday

The above seasonal temperatures won't be sticking around as temperatures drop Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:54
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model

Dozens of daycare operators gathered outside the Ontario legislature on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the new funding formula for the national daycare program. Shauna Hunt has the latest.
More Videos