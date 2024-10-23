The Big Story

Is this latest mutiny the end for Justin Trudeau?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a reporter's question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Oct. 14, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a reporter's question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Oct. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Posted October 23, 2024 7:16 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Liberal MPs are voicing concerns about Justin Trudeau’s ability to lead the party in the next election, saying that he should step down for the good of the party. This isn’t the first time either — in both June and August, Liberal MPs also made their concerns known. The difference this time is in the sheer numbers of them, and that they’ve apparently drafted a formal letter ahead of Wednesday’s caucus meeting.

Glen McGregor is a Parliament Hill reporter for CityNews. “Caucus meetings are always closed-door affairs,” said McGregor. “But we are led to believe that this group, this rebel alliance, some folks are calling them, are going to confront Trudeau verbally.”

Will this be the shove that finally begins the exit process for the Liberal’s longtime leader? If not, just how bad would the polls have to get? Does the party even have a mechanism to remove Trudeau without his consent? And if not, what would the next few months look like in Ottawa, as a leader attempts to govern without the support of some of his own party?

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today
Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today

The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning. The central bank has lowered its key policy interest rate three times so far this year to bring it to 4.25 per cent. Economists...

40m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville
Motorcyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on the QEW in Oakville

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision on the QEW in Oakville with a van that allegedly did not remain on the scene. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they...

8h ago

What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party
What you need to know as Trudeau fights to retain leadership of the Liberal party

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted calls for his resignation for more than a year now but in recent weeks those calls have grown louder and in some cases more public. The Liberal caucus meets...

1h ago

