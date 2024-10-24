Binnington backstops Blues over Maple Leafs in Woll’s return to action

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stops Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stops Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins (25) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, October 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Joshua Clipperton, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted October 24, 2024 9:54 pm.

Jordan Binnington made 41 saves as the St. Louis Blues downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night. 

Dylan Holloway, with two, Philip Broberg, Alexandre Texier and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis (5-3-0). Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich added two assists each.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson replied for Toronto (4-4-0), which got 22 stops from Joseph Woll in his first start of the season after coming off injured reserve (groin) earlier in the day. 

The Blues opened the scoring on their third shot when Broberg fired a puck through traffic before Holloway doubled the visitors’ lead on a power play.

Ekman-Larsson got the Leafs on the board in the second with his first goal for Toronto, but Texier made it 3-1 before the period was out.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube, who led St. Louis to the franchise’s only Stanley Cup victory in 2019, faced his former club for the first time since getting fired in December.

Takeaways 

The Blues played their first game without centre Robert Thomas after he suffered a broken ankle in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The 25-year-old, who had one goal and five assists in seven games, is expected to miss at least six weeks of action. 

The Leafs got a number of big stops from Woll. Anthony Stolarz was outstanding in his absence, going 3-2-0 with a .938 percentage and 1.83 goals-against average.

Key moment 

Toronto’s power play had an opportunity to get the team within one while down 3-1 in the second, but again fired blanks to drop to 0-for-3 on the night — and 3-for-26 on the season. The Leafs had another fruitless man advantage in the third.

Key stat 

Broberg, who was plucked by the Blues from the Edmonton Oilers in August along with forward Dylan Holloway when the pair signed offer sheets the same day, has seven points in eight games.

Up next 

Toronto opens a two-game road trip Saturday against the Boston Bruins, while St. Louis visits the Montreal Canadiens in the second of four straight contests away from home.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

7h ago

Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region
Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the GTA and the Niagara Region. Environment Canada issued the advisory for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls as temperatures...

10m ago

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

5h ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

4h ago

Top Stories

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

7h ago

Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region
Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the GTA and the Niagara Region. Environment Canada issued the advisory for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls as temperatures...

10m ago

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

5h ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage

A 30-year-old male is in life-threatening condition after a daytime shooting occurred in a parking garage in North York Thursday afternoon. Catalina Gillies has the details.

5h ago

3:27
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt spoke with a man who helped pull a survivor from the burning car.

5h ago

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

12h ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:55
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence

The Ford government is being called on to provide more supports for education workers experiencing school violence. Education Minister Jill Dunlop says funding being provided to school boards isn't being used. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos