Grammy-winning crooner Jack Jones, known for singing ‘The Love Boat’ theme song, dies at 86

FILE - Loni Anderson and Jack Jones arrive for "The Bob Hope Memorial Tribute" show at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences headquarters in Los Angeles' North Hollywood area Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003. Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 24, 2024 9:54 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2024 10:06 pm.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for “The Love Boat” television show theme song, has died. He was 86.

Jones died Wednesday night at a hospital in Rancho Mirage, California, after battling leukemia for more than two years, according to a statement from his manager, Milt Suchin.

Jones began his singing career in the 1950s and in the 1960s won two Grammy Awards for best vocal performance, one on the song “Lollipops And Roses” and one on the song “Wives and Lovers.”

He was nominated for several other Grammys in later years, including for the album “Jack Jones Paints A Tribute To Tony Bennett” in 1999.

In 1980, his “Love Boat” television show theme song rose to No. 37 on the Billboard U.S. Adult Contemporary songs chart. Jones was also a frequent guest on the popular romantic comedy show in which guest stars, ranging from Gene Kelly to Janet Jackson, would come aboard for a cruise and fall in love with one another.

A social media account for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” an American television variety show that aired for decades, posted on X on Thursday that Jones lit up the show with smooth vocals and unforgettable performances.

“His music will forever inspire us,” the post said. “Thank you for the memories, Jack. Rest in peace.”

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

7h ago

Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region
Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the GTA and the Niagara Region. Environment Canada issued the advisory for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls as temperatures...

10m ago

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

5h ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

4h ago

