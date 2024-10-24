Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is attending a conference on Lebanon as leaders try to help the country cope with the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s effort to match donations for humanitarian needs in Lebanon is still $1 million short of its goal with 10 days to go.

France is hosting a meeting of ministers from dozens of countries in Paris today with the theme of supporting Lebanon’s people and sovereignty.

The meeting has three priorities, including the need to respect a 2006 United Nations motion that called for an end to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as boosting support for Lebanese institutions like the army.

But most of the focus has been on the need for emergency relief, and France says today’s conference has raised US$1 billion in pledges.

Canada has not announced new funding, but Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa has allocated just under $50 million to Lebanon this year in humanitarian aid.

That includes a donation-matching effort where Ottawa has pledged to double funds raised by the Humanitarian Coalition until Nov. 3.

As of Thursday, the group says it has raised $1.825 million of the $3 million Ottawa has pledged to match.

Israel has been striking apartment blocks and locations near hospitals that it says are targeted at Hezbollah assets in an aim to stop the militant groups’ rockets.

Lebanese officials say the airstrikes have killed 2,500 people, and the UN says one million people have been displaced in Lebanon.

Canadian officials are set to testify this afternoon at the House foreign affairs committee on the situation in Lebanon.