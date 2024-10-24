Man wanted in alleged sexual assault at Museum subway station

Police are searching for a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation at a TTC subway station.

Investigators say around 2 p.m. on October 15, a woman was allegedly assaulted at Museum subway station.

The man is described as five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt with a black coat over top, a baseball cap, light coloured pants, and white sneakers with black laces.