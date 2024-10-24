Prosecutors are set to reveal whether they favor resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez

FILE - Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted October 24, 2024 1:08 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2024 1:18 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors will announce Thursday whether or not they recommend resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez for the 1989 killings of their parents in Beverly Hills.

The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss his office’s decision.

If prosecutors do recommend resentencing, they would need court approval.

Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, admitted they fatally shot their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez. The brothers said they feared their parents were about to kill them to stop people from finding out that Jose Menendez had sexually abused Erik Menendez for years.

The brothers’ extended family has pleaded for their release, saying they deserve to be free after decades behind bars. Several family members have said that in today’s world — which is more aware of the impact of sexual abuse — the brothers would not have been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life.

The Menendez brothers were tried twice for their parents’ murders, with the first trial ending in a hung jury.

Prosecutors at the time contended that there was no evidence of molestation, and many details in their story of sexual abuse were not permitted in the second trial. The district attorney’s office also said back then that the brothers were after their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.

