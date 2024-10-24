1 person critically injured in North York shooting
Posted October 24, 2024 12:42 pm.
Last Updated October 24, 2024 2:21 pm.
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue, just after noon on Thursday for reports of multiple shots heard in the area.
Police confirm a shooting took place and one person was shot.
Officials say the victim is an adult but no further details were provided.
There is no word on suspects or arrests.