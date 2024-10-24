Should elephants have the same rights as people? A Colorado court may decide

This undated photo provided by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shows elephants Kimba, front, and Lucky, back, at the Zoo in Colorado Springs
This undated photo provided by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shows elephants Kimba, front, and Lucky, back, at the Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Cheyenne Mountain Zoo via AP)

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted October 24, 2024 6:25 pm.

Five elephants in a Colorado zoo could someday sue for their freedom, if the state’s Supreme Court sides with an animal rights group and declares them “persons” under the law. But first, the justices had a few questions about cats and dogs.

“How do I know when it stops?” Justice Melissa Hart said during Thursday’s hearing, wondering whether this ruling might someday lead to emancipating people’s pets. At stake is whether the elephants from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo should be treated as people under the law. It was a question asked several times but never really answered.

The animal advocacy group, the NonHuman Rights Project, says Missy, Kimba, Lucky, LouLou, and Jambo — born in the wild in Africa — should be able to use a long-held process that’s mainly for prisoners to dispute their detention. The group says the elephants are showing signs of brain damage because the zoo is essentially a prison for such highly intelligent and social animals, known to roam for miles a day. They want the animals released to one of the two accredited elephant sanctuaries in the United States because the group doesn’t think they can live the wild anymore.

The group unsuccessfully sued in 2022 on behalf of an elephant at the Bronx Zoo named Happy. The highest court in New York ruled that Happy, while intelligent and deserving of compassion, cannot be considered a person who is illegally confined with the ability to pursue a petition seeking release.

The New York ruling said that giving such rights to an elephant “would have an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society.”

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says moving the elephants and potentially placing them with new animals would be cruel at their age, possibly causing unnecessary stress. It says they aren’t used to being in larger herds and, based on its experience, they don’t have the skills or desire to join one.

The justices will issue a ruling in the coming weeks or months.

During the hearing, the group’s lawyer, Jake Davis, urged the justices to focus on the five “individuals” he represents. He asked them to rule that the elephants can pursue a habeas corpus petition and send the case back to a lower court, which would consider the petition and decide if the animals should leave the zoo. However, he did say domesticated animals like dogs, which are already familiar with lounging on the couch, are in much different category than wild animals.

Justice Maria Berkenkotter said Davis “beautifully and painfully” described the elephants’ rocking behavior, which the group says shows distress. But she wondered whether his group should instead try to purse changing the law at the state legislature or pass a ballot measure to protect the elephants.

Chief Justice Monica Marquez pressed the zoo’s attorney on a main point made by the animal rights group— that the right to habeas corpus has been extended over the years, such as to enslaved people and women in abusive marriages.

All those extensions were made to human beings, responded John Suthers, a former U.S. attorney and Colorado attorney general who represented the zoo. He pointed to Happy’s case in New York, where the judges ruled that the right to challenge detention belongs to human beings because they are humans who can be held accountable by the legal system.

“This court, no court is the proper venue for what they’re trying to accomplish,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

3h ago

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

1h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

1h ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

6m ago

Top Stories

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

3h ago

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

1h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

1h ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

8h ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

1:55
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence

The Ford government is being called on to provide more supports for education workers experiencing school violence. Education Minister Jill Dunlop says funding being provided to school boards isn't being used. Mark McAllister reports.
2:57
Family speaks out after violent home invasion
Family speaks out after violent home invasion

A Toronto family is startled out of sleep after five masked males break into their home, attacking some of the residents inside. Pat Taney reports.

2:41
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Caryn Ceolin with the impact on borrowers.
More Videos