Trump says he will fire special counsel Jack Smith ‘within 2 seconds’ if re-elected

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Dan Merica And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted October 24, 2024 12:39 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2024 1:17 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will fire special counsel Jack Smith “within two seconds” of taking office if re-elected in November.

Trump was asked during a friendly interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt whether he’d first pardon himself or terminate Smith to remove the legal cloud hanging over him as president. Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022, has charged Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his mishandling of classified documents.

“It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump responded. “He’ll be one of the first things addressed.”

Trump, who regularly assails Smith and has suggested before that he would fire him if he were president, called Smith a “crooked person.”

Trump, if elected, could order the Justice Department to remove Smith, though he would probably not be able to do it on his own since Smith is not a presidential appointee.

When he was investigated by a different special counsel as president, Trump urged his then-White House counsel, Don McGahn, to press the Justice Department to terminate Robert Mueller. McGahn refused.

Smith has brought two federal cases against Trump. One, accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, was dismissed in July, a decision that Smith is appealing. The other, charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has been delayed by a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity for official acts made while president.

After Trump said he would fire Smith, Hewitt raised the possibility that Congress could impeach Trump over that move. Trump said he did not believe that would happen.

“I don’t think they’ll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith,” Trump said. “Jack Smith is a scoundrel.”

Democrat Kamala Harris’ campaign has sought to use revelations from Smith’s investigations into Trump against the Republican candidate. They released an ad earlier this month that featured video from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and headlines from Smith’s investigation.

“He knew what he was doing,” the ad shows on screen.

While Trump criticized Smith, he praised U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee who dismissed the classified documents case against the former president in July.

“We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida,” Trump said. “She’s a brilliant judge, by the way. I don’t know her. I never spoke to her. Never spoke to her. But we had a brave and very brilliant judge.”

Dan Merica And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

3h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

updated

40m ago

1 person critically injured in North York shooting
1 person critically injured in North York shooting

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue, just...

16m ago

Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot

The federal government is slashing immigration targets as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had targeted...

1h ago

Top Stories

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

3h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

updated

40m ago

1 person critically injured in North York shooting
1 person critically injured in North York shooting

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue, just...

16m ago

Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets, as Liberals make major pivot

The federal government is slashing immigration targets as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right following the COVID-19 pandemic. The government had targeted...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

3h ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

1:55
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence

The Ford government is being called on to provide more supports for education workers experiencing school violence. Education Minister Jill Dunlop says funding being provided to school boards isn't being used. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:57
Family speaks out after violent home invasion
Family speaks out after violent home invasion

A Toronto family is startled out of sleep after five masked males break into their home, attacking some of the residents inside. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:41
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Caryn Ceolin with the impact on borrowers.
More Videos