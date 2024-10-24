UWaterloo stabber was motivated by hate, Crown argues at sentencing hearing

Photo of the accused, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman
Photo of the accused, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman

By Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2024 3:38 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2024 3:40 pm.

A triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year was clearly motivated by hate, prosecutors argued Thursday, pointing to a manifesto written by the man who pleaded guilty in the case and his comments to police.

In its submissions at Geovanny Villalba-Aleman’s sentencing hearing, the provincial Crown cited his hateful remarks about feminists and members of the LGBTQ+ community among the “significant” aggravating factors the court must consider. 

Villalba-Aleman has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm in the June 2023 attack that left a professor and two students with stab wounds.

Provincial prosecutor Armin Sethi said a manifesto Villalba-Aleman shared on an online messaging platform before the attack railed against transgender people, feminists and ideologies that he believed were resulting in censorship of his own views. 

He also told police that he specifically targeted a gender studies class, Sethi said, noting that Villalba-Aleman destroyed a Pride flag during the attack.

“Hate-motivated offences tear at the very fabric of our society,” Sethi told the court, adding that such crimes have a “very dehumanizing impact” – not just on the victims but also on other members of the targeted groups and society as a whole. 

Sethi noted the attack took place during Pride month and that Villalba-Aleman later told police there were “too many things” going to do with the LGBTQ+ community.

“The context, the timing, location speaks volumes in terms of what Mr. Villalba-Aleman did,” Sethi said.

Related:

On Wednesday, a psychologist who recently assessed Villalba-Aleman told the court that he appeared to be in a downward spiral and may have experienced a psychotic break in the weeks leading up to the attack. 

But prosecutors argued Thursday that any mental-health conditions Villalba-Aleman may have had should not mitigate his crimes because there’s nothing to suggest his violent acts were beyond his control.

The Crown also argued Thursday that Villalba-Aleman’s psych assessment suggests “a continuation of his thoughts and beliefs” that may pose a risk to others in the future.

Federal prosecutors, who made their own submissions at the multi-day sentencing hearing, have argued that Villalba-Aleman’s offences amount to terrorism in this case because they were motivated by ideology and meant to intimidate the public. They are seeking a sentence of 16 years.

The provincial Crown argued Thursday that if the judge does not find the offences constitute terrorism, but agrees they were hate-motivated, a 13-year sentence should be handed down. 

Villalba-Aleman, an international student who came to Canada from Ecuador in 2018, initially faced 11 charges in the case.

Court heard Thursday that he will eventually be subject to a deportation order.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

1h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

5m ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

6h ago

Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt
Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has no intention of stepping down as the leader of the Liberal party by next week. A letter signed by two dozen Liberal MPs asking Trudeau to step down was presented...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

1h ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

5m ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

6h ago

Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt
Trudeau says he will remain prime minister despite caucus revolt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has no intention of stepping down as the leader of the Liberal party by next week. A letter signed by two dozen Liberal MPs asking Trudeau to step down was presented...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

6h ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

1:55
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence

The Ford government is being called on to provide more supports for education workers experiencing school violence. Education Minister Jill Dunlop says funding being provided to school boards isn't being used. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:57
Family speaks out after violent home invasion
Family speaks out after violent home invasion

A Toronto family is startled out of sleep after five masked males break into their home, attacking some of the residents inside. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:41
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Caryn Ceolin with the impact on borrowers.
More Videos