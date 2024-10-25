4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by Boeing’s capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton

This photo provided by NASA shows support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted October 25, 2024 5:38 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 8:08 am.

Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after a nearly eight-month space station stay extended by Boeing’s capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton.

A SpaceX capsule carrying the crew parachuted before dawn into the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast after undocking from the International Space Station mid-week.

The three Americans and one Russian should have been back two months ago. But their homecoming was stalled by problems with Boeing’s new Starliner astronaut capsule, which came back empty in September because of safety concerns. Then Hurricane Milton interfered, followed by another two weeks of high wind and rough seas.

SpaceX launched the four — NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin — in March. Barratt, the only space veteran going into the mission, acknowledged the support teams back home that had “to replan, retool and kind of redo everything right along with us … and helped us to roll with all those punches.”

Their replacements are the two Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose own mission went from eight days to eight months, and two astronauts launched by SpaceX four weeks ago. Those four will remain up there until February.

The space station is now back to its normal crew size of seven — four Americans and three Russians — after months of overflow.

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

1h ago

Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York
Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York

Investigators are expected to provide an update about what they have described as an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male teenager in East York. Matthew Dreaver,...

2h ago

Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured
Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured

A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight. Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue...

3h ago

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

17h ago

