Canada condemns ‘horrifying’ violence in Haiti as political transition challenged

<p>Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada "strongly condemns" a new surge in gang violence in Haiti. Relatives of people injured during armed gang attacks wait around at Saint Nicolas hospital in Saint-Marc, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Odelyn Joseph</p>

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 25, 2024 12:58 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 2:27 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday that Canada strongly condemns a new surge of “horrifying violence” perpetrated by gangs in Haiti.

Gang violence has increased in the Caribbean nation in recent weeks and the UN says gangs now control 85 per cent of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

Kenya is leading a multinational security mission to restore order after gangs drove out the former prime minister with targeted attacks earlier this year.

A transition council is now leading the nation, with the goal of holding elections next year.

“This politically motivated violence is clearly aimed at undermining the transition process, which is critical to restoring security and democratic institutions,” Joly said in a statement.

“This must not be tolerated. It is essential that all stakeholders continue to abide by the agreed transition process.”

Haiti’s ambassador to the UN, Antonio Rodrigue, told the Security Council on Monday that more support is urgently needed for safe elections to proceed, telling the UN that Haiti is now looking for the security mission to be upgraded to a full peacekeeping force.

Canada has contributed $86 million since February to support the country.

“Canada reiterates its support to the transition process and remains committed to a co-ordinated response, with a focus on Haitian-led solutions, together with international partners,” Joly said.

“It is imperative that the international community support the Haitian National Police and the multilateral security support mission as they work to prevent further atrocities.”

Earlier this month, a gang attack on Port Sonde resulted in the deaths of 115 civilians. Thousands of people were driven from their homes, the Security Council heard.

Rodrigue told the Security Council that Haitian police and the multinational force launched sustained operations against the gangs over the last three weeks, particularly in Port-au-Prince, but tangible results have been slow.

