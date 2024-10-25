Inquest to probe 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi after Ottawa police interaction

An inquest has been scheduled to probe the high-profile death of an Ottawa man after an encounter with police eight years ago.

Abdirahman Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali Canadian man, died in hospital after an altercation with Ottawa police in July 2016.

An Ontario judge found Const. Daniel Montsion not guilty of several charges in October 2020, ruling that the prosecution hadn’t proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the blows Abdi suffered during the confrontation resulted in his death.

Montsion had pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Prosecutors alleged the punches Montsion delivered on July 24, 2016, while wearing reinforced gloves caused facial injuries that precipitated Abdi’s death.

They argued Montsion’s use of force was unjustified and that there were many other actions he could have taken instead.

Defence lawyers, meanwhile, said the constable had no choice but to engage with Abdi and that the punches were intended as “distractionary” blows to facilitate his arrest.

The inquest, which is mandatory under the provincial Coroners Act, is scheduled to last 21 days, hear from 25 witnesses and examine the circumstances surrounding the death.

A lawsuit filed by Abdi’s family was settled with the Ottawa Police Services Board in 2021, with the details kept confidential.

The inquest into Abdi’s death, which prompted protests in the city, is set to begin on Nov. 18.