‘Intolerable’: Educators at youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors

Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant responds to the opposition during question period, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted October 25, 2024 11:50 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 4:10 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s social services minister says he’s outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.

Lionel Carmant told reporters Friday that both the detention facility and the police are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct at the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation centre. The facility houses some of the most troubled young people in Quebec’s youth protection system, most of whom have committed crimes, including murder and weapons trafficking.

“It’s heartbreaking, there are no other words,” Carmant said, speaking at an unrelated announcement in Montreal. “Sexual abuse by people in power is intolerable, intolerable in all environments.”

La Presse reported that nine female employees at the detention centre had sexual intercourse with at least five minor residents, and that one of the educators had a baby with a detainee.

The regional health authority for south-central Montreal would not confirm the details in the La Presse report, but said two managers at the detention centre were “temporarily removed” because members of their teams are under investigation. An unspecified number of employees who worked for the two managers have been suspended or fired, it added.

The scandal had the Opposition Liberals wondering whether Carmant has lost control of the youth protection network. Liberal critic Brigitte Garceau called for an investigation at all youth and rehabilitation centres in the province.

“This is about young minors, their safety and the flagrant violation of their rights,” Garceau said. “This story makes my blood run cold — if we no longer feel our young people are safe in these rehabilitation centres, where do we send them?”

Carmant said he found out about the situation last week and called for a police investigation. The allegations, he said, go well beyond youth protection issues.

The regional health authority said it launched an internal and independent investigation after receiving a complaint about a “sexual gesture” involving a young resident at the facility. Montreal police have been notified, the authority added.

“This type of situation is unacceptable and we take these allegations very seriously,” the authority said. “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of young people.”

Montreal police said they could neither confirm nor deny that any complaints had been received. “For reasons of confidentiality in particular, the Montreal police department never confirms, with rare exceptions, that a person has filed a complaint or is the subject of a complaint,” a spokesperson said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales
'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales

Ontario grocery stores — particularly smaller, independent shops — say new bottle return requirements that were sprung on them a week before they're set to take effect may make it impossible to participate...

1h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

3h ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

19m ago

'I still feel remorseful': UWaterloo stabber apologizes at his sentencing hearing
'I still feel remorseful': UWaterloo stabber apologizes at his sentencing hearing

The man who stabbed three people in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year says he is remorseful and wants to apologize to anyone who was affected by his violent act. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman...

51m ago

