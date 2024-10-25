Man arrested in alleged sexual assault in Lawrence Heights

A man has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault in which the victim was dragged by the hair between two homes in Lawrence Heights.

Police were called to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s alleged the victim was in the area walking on Ranee when they were approached by the suspect asking for directions. The victim crossed the street to avoid contact, but the suspect began following the victim.

The victim then attempted to run away, but the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and arms and dragged her between two houses.

A witness intervened, and the suspect fled the area.

On Wednesday, Derek Baptiste, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Failure to Comply with Probation.

He appeared in court on Thursday.