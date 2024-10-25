Man arrested in alleged sexual assault in Lawrence Heights

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo.
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 25, 2024 10:46 am.

A man has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault in which the victim was dragged by the hair between two homes in Lawrence Heights.

Police were called to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s alleged the victim was in the area walking on Ranee when they were approached by the suspect asking for directions. The victim crossed the street to avoid contact, but the suspect began following the victim.

The victim then attempted to run away, but the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and arms and dragged her between two houses.

A witness intervened, and the suspect fled the area.

On Wednesday, Derek Baptiste, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Failure to Comply with Probation.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Top Stories

'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run
'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for information on the fifth anniversary of what authorities believe was an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male...

44m ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

10m ago

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

4h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

9m ago

