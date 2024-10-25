Man on scooter critically injured after being struck by truck in Brampton
Posted October 25, 2024 8:05 pm.
A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Brampton on Friday night.
Peel police say the man was riding a scooter when they were struck at the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street just after 6:30 p.m.
The man, described as an adult, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.
Police say the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as they investigate.