Man on scooter critically injured after being struck by truck in Brampton

A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Brampton on Friday night.

Peel police say the man was riding a scooter when they were struck at the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street just after 6:30 p.m.

The man, described as an adult, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.

Police say the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as they investigate.