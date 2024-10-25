Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto

Police are looking for Dhamanie Hibbert, 41, of Toronto. He is wanted for first-degree murder.
By Meredith Bond

Posted October 25, 2024 4:45 pm.

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say the man was found in an alleyway with gunshot wounds just before 6:30 a.m. near an after-hours club at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just east of Oakwood Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by police as 37-year-old Triston McNally.

Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto has already been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Police are now looking for Dhamanie Hibbert, 41, of Toronto. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

He is described as five-foot-10, 187 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

