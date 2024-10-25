Oakville man, 21, facing sexual assault and child luring charges

A man from Oakville has been charged in a child luring and sexual assault investigation.

Halton Regional Police received reports of an alleged incident of child luring in September.

On Friday, Oct. 18, authorities arrested 21-year-old Patrick McCash of Oakville. He faces several charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of child luring.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward. A photo of the accused has been released.