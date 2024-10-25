One man seriously injured in North York shooting
Posted October 25, 2024 10:06 pm.
Last Updated October 25, 2024 11:03 pm.
One man has been seriously injured following a shooting in North York.
Police were called to the parking lot of the Jane Finch Mall in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area for reports of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken via emergency run to a trauma centre.
Paramedics tell CityNews the man’s injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.
There was no immediate suspect description available.