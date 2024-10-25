One man seriously injured in North York shooting

Toronto police investigate after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Jane Finch Mall
Toronto police investigate after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Jane Finch Mall on October 25, 2024. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By John Marchesan

Posted October 25, 2024 10:06 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 11:03 pm.

One man has been seriously injured following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Jane Finch Mall in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area for reports of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken via emergency run to a trauma centre.

Paramedics tell CityNews the man’s injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

There was no immediate suspect description available.

