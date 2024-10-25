South Simcoe police officer faces nine discreditable conduct charges

The South Simcoe Police Service says a 15-year veteran of the force has been charged with nine counts of discreditable conduct, sparked by a sexual assault allegation.

Police say the investigation into the officer started in October 2023 after the Office of the Independent Police Review Director notified the force that a woman had accused the officer of sexual assault.

The provincial Special Investigations Unit looked into the case and determined they were unable to proceed with laying criminal charges.

Simcoe police say further questions were raised about the constable’s conduct and they called on the Barrie Police Service Professional Standards Unit to investigate the matter under the Police Services Act.

They say the officer was found to have breached the police code of conduct in interactions involving two complainants, who were both members of the public.

Police say the officer, whose name has not been released, is on a leave of absence that began after the first allegation was made, but wouldn’t say when the incidents in question occurred.

The officer made his first appearance before a police tribunal on October 25 and is scheduled to appear again via teleconference on November 26, 2024.