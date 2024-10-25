Homicide detectives to update 2019 hit and run that killed 16-year-old in East York

Matthew Dreaver, Toronto
Matthew Dreaver, 16, of Toronto, was struck and killed by a vehicle near Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 of that year. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 25, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 6:24 am.

Investigators are expected to provide an update about what they have described as an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male teenager in East York.

Matthew Dreaver, 16, of Toronto, was struck and killed by a vehicle near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 of that year.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide detectives previously indicated they were searching for two men in connection to the incident. They identified the suspect vehicle as a 2007-to-2012 blue or black Hyundai Santa Fe.

It’s believed that Dreaver and a friend became involved in an altercation with the two men in a vehicle at 1500 Woodbine Avenue just after 2 a.m. Dreaver was without vital signs when paramedics arrived and died later in hospital.

Authorities released graphic and disturbing video footage of the night Dreaver was killed, showing the driver of an SUV mounting the curb and striking the 16-year-old from behind. The driver fled the area westbound on Bracebridge Avenue, north on Woodbine Avenue, eastbound on O’Connor Drive and then east on St. Clair Avenue East.

Dreaver’s mother, Kelly Jones, authorized the video’s release, hoping that someone might recognize the car in question or that the suspects would turn themselves in.

“They knew what they were doing; they knew it,” Jones said in a 2019 interview with CityNews. “They hit him, and they left him on the street like an animal. They just drove away …they left my son dead on the street.”

Dreaver’s family will join TPS officers for Friday’s update on the case, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the TPS headquarters.

With files from news staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

1h ago

Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured
Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured

A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight. Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue...

3h ago

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

17h ago

What's it like inside a park encampment?
What's it like inside a park encampment?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, you've walked past them or through them. They're in every Canadian city and town. The result of the housing crisis colliding with the opioid crisis and slamming into...

The Big Story

1h ago

Top Stories

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

1h ago

Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured
Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured

A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight. Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue...

3h ago

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

17h ago

What's it like inside a park encampment?
What's it like inside a park encampment?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, you've walked past them or through them. They're in every Canadian city and town. The result of the housing crisis colliding with the opioid crisis and slamming into...

The Big Story

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

13h ago

2:05
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage
Man in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in parking garage

A 30-year-old male is in life-threatening condition after a daytime shooting occurred in a parking garage in North York Thursday afternoon. Catalina Gillies has the details.

14h ago

3:27
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, one rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt spoke with a man who helped pull a survivor from the burning car.

14h ago

3:51
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto
Four dead, woman rescued following fiery EV crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

22h ago

2:13
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill
'Stay in your lane': cyclists rally against Ford government's new bill

Hundreds of cyclists rallied at Queen's Park Wednesday, demanding the Province pump the breaks on a new bike lane bill. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos