Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured

A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight.

Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue area.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the driver who crashed into the side of a Tim Hortons was trapped in their vehicle, rescued, and then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.