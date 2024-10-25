Car crashes into Toronto Tim Hortons, driver injured
Posted October 25, 2024 5:32 am.
A driver was being treated for injuries after crashing into a Tim Hortons in midtown Toronto overnight.
Traffic Services said it happened around 2 a.m. on Friday in the Yonge Street and Craighurst Avenue area.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the driver who crashed into the side of a Tim Hortons was trapped in their vehicle, rescued, and then taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.