American Airlines tests boarding technology that audibly shames line cutters

FILE - An American Airlines jetliner rumbles down a runway at Denver International Airport, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Posted October 26, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated October 26, 2024 4:27 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines is testing a new technology at three airports across the country during the boarding process that aims to cut down on passengers who try to cut the line.

The technology, which is being tested at Albuquerque International Sunport Airport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Crystal City, Virginia, alerts gate agents with an audible sound if a passenger tries to scan a ticket ahead of their assigned group.

“The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team,” said American Airlines in a statement e-mailed to The Associated Press.

American Airlines said that a gate agent politely lets the customer know they’re unable to accept the pass and asks the customer to rejoin the line when their boarding group is called. In some instances where a customer may be able to board out of order, like when traveling with a companion of higher status, the agent has a quick way to override the alert and accept the pass, American Airlines said in the statement.

Although the technology is just in a trial phase, the airline said it has been pleased with the results so far.

Anne D’innocenzio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap
Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap

Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government's recent cuts to the number of international student permits.  The college...

2h ago

One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot in Mississauga on Saturday. Officers were called to a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East near Dixie Road around 12:30 p.m. for sounds...

1h ago

Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide
Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide

New details are emerging that link a suspected transnational drug trafficking ring allegedly run by a wanted Olympian to an April homicide in Ontario. An affidavit filed by a Toronto police officer...

1h ago

OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville
OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville

Ontario's police watchdog and provincial police have both launched investigations following the deaths of two women and one man in Huntsville, Ont.  Both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Special...

2h ago

Top Stories

Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap
Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap

Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government's recent cuts to the number of international student permits.  The college...

2h ago

One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot in Mississauga on Saturday. Officers were called to a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East near Dixie Road around 12:30 p.m. for sounds...

1h ago

Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide
Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide

New details are emerging that link a suspected transnational drug trafficking ring allegedly run by a wanted Olympian to an April homicide in Ontario. An affidavit filed by a Toronto police officer...

1h ago

OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville
OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville

Ontario's police watchdog and provincial police have both launched investigations following the deaths of two women and one man in Huntsville, Ont.  Both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Special...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.
2:30
North York house fire claims life of baby girl, 19-year-old woman in critical condition
North York house fire claims life of baby girl, 19-year-old woman in critical condition

A house fire in the city’s northwest end has claimed the life of a baby girl and left a young woman in critical condition. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene on Trethewey Drive near Eglinton.

3:17
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation

It's been five years since 16-year-old Matthew Dreaver was struck and killed by a vehicle. In a tearful plea, his family continues to urge anyone with knowledge of the deadly incident to come forward. Catalina Gillies reports.

4:48
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire

A five-month-old girl died, and a 19-year-old woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto on Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

More Videos