A 20-year-old man from Brampton was arrested after he allegedly sped past a fully-marked police cruiser on Highway 401 in Mississauga while under the influence of alcohol.

In a social media post shared on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrote that the man is facing charges for speeding and impaired operation of a vehicle.

LIFE HACK: Things NOT to do while traveling on #HWY401 in Mississauga. Pass a fully marked #MississaugaOPP vehicle while speeding and being impaired by alcohol. Driver male 20 (Brampton) charged: #ImpairedOperation and Speeding.#90DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound ^td pic.twitter.com/SLYIdOcXy9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 26, 2024

Police accompanied the post with a photo of a dark grey BMW sitting on a flatbed tow truck.

Officers say the driver’s car will be impounded for two weeks and his licence is suspended for 90 days.

No other details have been provided.