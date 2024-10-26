Brampton man charged for allegedly speeding past police while drunk

Photo shows a dark grey BMW sitting on a flatbed tow truck. (OPP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 26, 2024 1:10 pm.

A 20-year-old man from Brampton was arrested after he allegedly sped past a fully-marked police cruiser on Highway 401 in Mississauga while under the influence of alcohol.

In a social media post shared on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrote that the man is facing charges for speeding and impaired operation of a vehicle. 

Police accompanied the post with a photo of a dark grey BMW sitting on a flatbed tow truck.

Officers say the driver’s car will be impounded for two weeks and his licence is suspended for 90 days.

No other details have been provided.

