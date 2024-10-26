Man wanted in harassment investigation at East York school

Photo released by police of a man wanted in connection to a harassment investigation
Photo released by police of a man wanted in connection to a harassment investigation in East York. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 26, 2024 8:28 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for harassing a female on at least two separate occasions this past summer.

Investigators say in June 2024, a man approached a young woman at a school in the Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area. He pretended to be a student at the school and made several attempts to talk to her while following her around.

Police say in September 2024, the man once again showed up at the school and began to follow the young woman around while trying to engage her in a conversation.

The man is described as five-foot-10, 25 to 35 years old with a thin build, short black hair with sideburns and a moustache.

In a surveillance photo released by police, he was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.

Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap
Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap

Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government's recent cuts to the number of international student permits.  The college...

6h ago

OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville
OPP, provincial watchdog probe deaths of 3 people in Huntsville

Ontario's police watchdog and provincial police have both launched investigations following the deaths of two women and one man in Huntsville, Ont.  Both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Special...

5h ago

One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot in Mississauga on Saturday. Officers were called to a plaza on Eglinton Avenue East near Dixie Road around 12:30 p.m. for sounds...

5h ago

Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide
Court docs link Canadian Olympian's alleged drug trafficking ring to Niagara homicide

New details are emerging that link a suspected transnational drug trafficking ring allegedly run by a wanted Olympian to an April homicide in Ontario. An affidavit filed by a Toronto police officer...

5h ago

2:52
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend

A frost advisory is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as cooler temperatures and gusty winds arrive on Sunday. However, a brief warm up is on the way to start the week right through Halloween.

3h ago

2:49
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty

The leading candidates in a byelection in Don Valley West say they have been subjected to smear tactics and personal attacks. As Alan Carter reports, voters go the polls on November 4th.
2:40
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of some isolated showers but it should be dry the rest of the weekend.

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.
4:23
Tips for taking care of your pets for Halloween festivities
Tips for taking care of your pets for Halloween festivities

We all love a good Halloween costume whether you're off to a party or dressing up the kids, but let's not forget about our pets! Lucas Solowey from the Toronto Humane Society reminds us to take precautions to prepare your pets for events.

