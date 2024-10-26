Man wanted in harassment investigation at East York school

Toronto police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for harassing a female on at least two separate occasions this past summer.

Investigators say in June 2024, a man approached a young woman at a school in the Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area. He pretended to be a student at the school and made several attempts to talk to her while following her around.

Police say in September 2024, the man once again showed up at the school and began to follow the young woman around while trying to engage her in a conversation.

The man is described as five-foot-10, 25 to 35 years old with a thin build, short black hair with sideburns and a moustache.

In a surveillance photo released by police, he was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.