Minister apologizes for government’s handling of First Nations’ money in 1800s

<p>Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 26, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated October 26, 2024 5:27 pm.

NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS, Ont. — Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree has apologized on behalf of the Canadian government to a group of Ontario First Nations for mismanagement of their money over a century ago.

The minister issued the apology Saturday at Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island, about 350 kilometres northwest of Toronto, during a ceremony that also commemorated a $447.9 million compensation settlement that will be shared among the five First Nations.

A news release from the federal government says the Crown made an agreement with the First Nations in 1862 for sales of Indigenous land, but used the profits from the sales to build roads and open up Manitoulin Island for settlement rather than giving the money to the First Nations as intended.

The release says “the Crown failed to act honourably and uphold its relationship with the First Nations, which went against the spirit and intent of the Treaties, broke promises and created injustices which continue to be felt by the communities today.

The five communities include Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, M’Chigeeng First Nation, Sheguiandah First Nation, Sheshegwaning First Nation and Zhiibaahaasing First Nation

The settlement for the historical claims, which are often called “the Manitoulin Project,” was reached last December and was approved in community votes held in March, with 98 percent of participants voting in favour.

