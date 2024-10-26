Two women charged following confrontation with Toronto police

The exterior of the Toronto Police Service headquarters.
The exterior of the Toronto Police Service headquarters. CITYNEWS / File

By John Marchesan

Posted October 26, 2024 5:10 pm.

Two women are facing charges after allegedly assaulting police officers during a protest on Friday night.

Toronto police say a group of protesters were demonstrating outside police headquarters on College Street near Bay Street when one of the demonstrators attempted to push past a line of officers which had been set up to prevent them from entering the roadway.

In a statement, police say the woman refused to listen to their direction and she allegedly punched one of the officers before forcibly pushing another.

While police were attempting to take the woman into custody, a second woman allegedly pushed officers in an attempt to intervene in the arrest.

Dina Laurie Kayseas, 49, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer while Mahnoor Mohyuddin, 24, of Milton, is facing a charge of obstructing a peace officer.

Both women are scheduled to answer the charges in court on December 19, 2024.

