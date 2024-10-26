A woman in her 40s was transported to a hospital on Friday night after she was allegedly stabbed by one of her colleagues, police say.

Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area just before 9:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The woman was transported to a hospital in serious, but stable condition. A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene.

Police have not provided any details into what led up to the violent altercation and will not release the name of their workplace.