British chef Jamie Oliver urges followers to help solve the ‘grate cheese robbery’

FILE - Clothbound Cheddar is pictured, on Feb. 18, 2008, in Concord, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2024 3:31 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British chef Jamie Oliver is on the case of the stolen cheddar.

Oliver, who rose to fame as “The Naked Chef” on TV by stripping food down to its essentials, got cheeky in an otherwise serious plea to his social media followers to help solve the mystery of the missing 22 metric tons (48,488 pounds) of award-winning cheddar worth 300,000 British pounds ($390,000) that was stolen in a scam.

Calling it the “grate cheese robbery,” Oliver told his 10.5 million Instagram fans to be on the lookout for “lorry loads of very posh cheese.”

Nearly 1,000 wheels of cloth-wrapped artisanal cheddar were swiped from Neal’s Yard Dairy by a con artist posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer, the company said. The cheese was gone before the company realized it had been scammed and reported the theft Oct. 21.

“If the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is! Let’s find these cheese stealers,” Oliver wrote.

Cheddar, which is named for the village in southwest England where it originated, is the world’s best-known cheese because it does not have the protected status of other regional products like champagne and, thus, is produced in many countries. But there are only a small number of real British cheddar makers, Oliver said.

“These are some of the cheeses, or most of them, that got nicked,” he said in a video accompanying his post.

The cheeses were from three makers: Hafod Welsh organic cheddar, Westcombe cheddar, and Pitchfork cheddar.

Detectives at Scotland Yard and international authorities are searching for the culprits.

Neal’s Yard Dairy, a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of British artisanal cheese, has asked international cheesemongers to be on the lookout for the stolen cheese, particularly in 10-kilogram (22-pound) and 24-kilogram (52-pound) blocks.

“If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong’uns,” Oliver said.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

1h ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

1h ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

1h ago

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday,...

17m ago

Top Stories

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

1h ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

1h ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

1h ago

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday,...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.

20h ago

2:52
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend

A frost advisory is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as cooler temperatures and gusty winds arrive on Sunday. However, a brief warm up is on the way to start the week right through Halloween.

22h ago

2:49
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty

The leading candidates in a byelection in Don Valley West say they have been subjected to smear tactics and personal attacks. As Alan Carter reports, voters go the polls on November 4th.
2:40
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of some isolated showers but it should be dry the rest of the weekend.

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.
More Videos