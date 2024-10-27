Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

Police investigate after a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Sherbourne Street
Police investigate after a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street East on Oct. 27, 2024. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

By John Marchesan

Posted October 27, 2024 10:07 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2024 10:39 pm.

One person is in custody and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night.

Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north of Dundas Street East just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say two suspects – a male and female – fled the area in a vehicle which was later involved in a single-vehicle crash.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered while the second suspect fled the scene on foot.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

43m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

5h ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

8h ago

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts
Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts

OTTAWA — The federal transportation minister says national co-operation is needed to close loopholes criminals can use to re-sell stolen cars. Anita Anand's office has sent letters to her provincial...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

43m ago

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

5h ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

8h ago

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts
Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts

OTTAWA — The federal transportation minister says national co-operation is needed to close loopholes criminals can use to re-sell stolen cars. Anita Anand's office has sent letters to her provincial...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

5h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

5h ago

1:37
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market

Humans weren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Puppies got the chance to show off their best outfits and tricks at the annual Howloween costume contest at the Bentway.

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.
2:52
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend

A frost advisory is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as cooler temperatures and gusty winds arrive on Sunday. However, a brief warm up is on the way to start the week right through Halloween.

More Videos