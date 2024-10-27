Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

One person is in custody and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night.

Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north of Dundas Street East just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say two suspects – a male and female – fled the area in a vehicle which was later involved in a single-vehicle crash.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered while the second suspect fled the scene on foot.