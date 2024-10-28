Minister to launch consultations on advanced requests for assisted dying

Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government will launch consultations about advanced requests for accessing medical assistance in dying.

But Holland says such requests are still illegal under the Criminal Code, as Quebec prepares to begin allowing the practice starting Wednesday.

Quebec announced last week that people who have conditions like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease will be able make a request for assisted dying before their mental capacity declines.

The Quebec government asked the Crown prosecutor’s office to not pursue charges against doctors as long as they comply with the provincial law.

Holland says he’s not in a place to direct provincial prosecutions, but fulfilling advance requests for MAID will still be illegal.

The health minister also says the government will launch a series of consultations on the issue in November, including with health professionals and provincial and territorial officials.

These consultations are scheduled to be done by the end of January 2025, with a final report expected in the spring.