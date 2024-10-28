Minister to launch consultations on advanced requests for assisted dying

Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos looks on as Minister of Health Mark Holland speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Monday, October 28, 2024 in Ottawa.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2024 4:39 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 5:25 pm.

Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government will launch consultations about advanced requests for accessing medical assistance in dying.

But Holland says such requests are still illegal under the Criminal Code, as Quebec prepares to begin allowing the practice starting Wednesday.

Quebec announced last week that people who have conditions like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease will be able make a request for assisted dying before their mental capacity declines.

The Quebec government asked the Crown prosecutor’s office to not pursue charges against doctors as long as they comply with the provincial law.

Holland says he’s not in a place to direct provincial prosecutions, but fulfilling advance requests for MAID will still be illegal.

The health minister also says the government will launch a series of consultations on the issue in November, including with health professionals and provincial and territorial officials.

These consultations are scheduled to be done by the end of January 2025, with a final report expected in the spring.

