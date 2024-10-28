Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing

Guns allegedly seized during Project Sledgehammer. Peel Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 28, 2024 2:57 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 2:58 pm.

A 61-year-old Brampton mom and her two sons are among five people facing charges in a Peel Regional Police investigation into gun and drug dealing.

Investigators say Project Sledgehammer began with a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man on firearm offences.

He was released with an ankle bracelet.

On Monday, Peel Regional Police Det. Sgt. Chris Fiori said the probe deepened when investigators identified several of the initial suspect’s associates and found evidence that they were involved in gun and drug trafficking.

In September, 2024, officers executed search warrants at three residences in Brampton, one in Waterloo and one at a storage facility in Caledon.

During those searches officers allegedly seized 11 firearms and over 900 rounds of ammunition, along with $20,000 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine and opium.

Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges.

They are Brampton residents Narinder Nagra, 50, and her two sons, Navdeep Nagra, 20, and Ravneet Nagara 22, along with Ranveer Araich, 20, Pavneet Nahal, 21.

Illegal guns have ‘saturated’ community: Police chief

Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the latest arrests are evidence of a growing gun problem in the region.

“We have seized more firearms (this year) than we have in any year previously,” he said, noting that an illegal gun is seized in Peel every 30 hours.

Illegal guns have “saturated the community” he ominously added.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said there’s been an “alarming 80 per cent increase in shootings” compared to last year.

He said most of the suspects are individuals “who were already out on some form of judicial release.”

Regional Chair of Peel, Nando Iannicca, also expressed frustration with the “revolving system of justice” that he said puts residents, and officers, at risk.

“Something’s got to give on that front,” he said. “It’s getting to the point where people think they may have to defend themselves. It shouldn’t have to come to that … but you can understand why some people feel that way.”

“We have to protect our officers and that means bringing people to justice and not this revolving door where you’ve got to go deal with them again next week. Simply unacceptable.”

