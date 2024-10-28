Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

A beluga whale surfaces from a tank to be fed by an employee at Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., on June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2024 4:01 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 5:20 am.

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario’s grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.

Stan Cho says his ministry has not spoken to the sprawling attraction, which is currently for sale and sits on 1,000 acres a short distance from Horseshoe Falls.

“I’ll acknowledge that the site is well situated to the core,” Cho said of the park’s location, speaking with reporters recently at Queen’s Park.

“There’s no doubt about that, but it is privately held land and we are not currently in discussions with any of the private matters going around the sale of the land. But we know that there are other options.”

The province would like to see an amusement park somewhere in the region to act as a marquee attraction as part of its “Niagara strategy,” Cho said.

“There’s a lot of land there that is available for things like amusement parks, increased shopping and all of that, five-star dining options,” he said.

“Our goal isn’t to pick exactly where and who, our goal is to create the conditions and provide the necessary sort of background with the foundation for those who want to invest capital to do it because there’s going to be a return.”

A new amusement park could be anywhere, and doesn’t need to use the existing infrastructure of Marineland, he suggested.

The park said last year it was up for sale, but it has yet to announce a deal. Owner Marie Holer died last month, which set in motion a succession plan that has not been shared publicly.

This past summer, Marineland only opened for two months under significantly cheaper rates as it said it was “transitioning” to new owners. Much of the park, including its rides and many of the animals, was off-limits to visitors.

The park has been the site of a series of marine mammal deaths in recent years as the Ministry of the Solicitor General conducts a now four-year-long probe. Marineland has said the deaths are part of the cycle of life and defended its treatment of the animals.

“My main concern there is the animal welfare, just like the public,” Cho said.

“We hope that they do the right thing and they listen to the public and look after the welfare of the animals.”

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment about Cho’s remarks and the government’s plan for the region.

Doug Ford’s government is looking to transform Niagara into a “Las Vegas of the north,” Cho said at a recent committee meeting at Queen’s Park.

Last week, he further explained the government’s sprawling strategy for the area.

“I look at Niagara Falls as the hub of a wheel, but the spoke goes out 30 minutes in each direction to some of the most amazing places you’ve ever seen,” he said.

The plans are grand, he explained, and they include a push for an international airport, more hotels, mass transit expansion within the region and more trains running to the area on GO Transit from Toronto.

“There is so much to offer within the region that we have not tapped, and what’s been lacking is a cohesive vision to draw it together,” Cho said.

“It’s why people go to places like Las Vegas for four days or five nights, Niagara Falls for four hours or five hours or one night.”

The province is also hoping to expand gaming and casino operations in the city.

The Trillium news outlet first reported on Ford’s plan for casinos in the area.

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, which operates both casinos in Niagara Falls, signed a deal with Ontario Lottery and Gaming in 2018 to operate any casinos in the city until 2040, the outlet reported.

Ford wants to modify that deal, calling it a “monopoly” for Mohegan. He said there is a “tremendous opportunity” with 11 million tourists coming to the region.

“We just want to modernize it and clean it up, get more opportunities, more economic development, increase tourism,” Ford said in early October.

“There’s a whole market south of the border and we’d love to have them come up and spend a weekend, spend a week.”

Cho said the vision is in its early days, but he’s bullish on transforming the area. He wants more people experiencing wineries in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and more Great Lakes cruise ships docking in Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

“This is going to put the Niagara region on the map in ways it’s never been done before and we’re super excited for it,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

36m ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

29m ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

7h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

11h ago

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

36m ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

29m ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

7h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week
Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city. Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year

Last year's tree-lighting ceremony in Orillia went viral for all the wrong reasons. As David Zura finds out the City says there won't be a repeat this year after planting a new tree capable of holding the lights needed.

9h ago

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

11h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.
1:37
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market

Humans weren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Puppies got the chance to show off their best outfits and tricks at the annual Howloween costume contest at the Bentway.

More Videos