Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at King Charles III

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe, center, disrupts proceedings as Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Parliamentary reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Jaydon at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2024 12:37 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 6:37 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.

The assault allegedly occurred on May 25, when independent Sen. Lidia Thorpe attended an Australian Rules Football match in her hometown of Melbourne.

Ebony Bell, 28, appeared by a video link in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court. She has been charged with two counts of recklessly causing injury and three counts of unlawful assault at a stadium.

A police statement described the 51-year-old senator’s injuries from the alleged assault as “minor.”

But she said in a statement to the AP on Monday she had “sustained serious nerve and spinal injuries in my neck, which required spinal surgery and a plate to be inserted.”

The assault was reported to police the next day and Bell was arrested on July 25. The women knew each other, but the motive for the alleged attack was not explained in court.

Bell’s lawyer Manny Nicolosi told Magistrate Belinda Franjic the prosecution case had “real deficiencies.” He said the prosecution had on Friday made an “offer,” an apparent reference to a plea deal.

“I haven’t had enough time to really consider it,” Nicolosi told the court.

Nicolosi explained that his Indigenous client hadn’t appeared in court in person because of “recent threats.” The lawyer did not elaborate on those threats.

Bell remains free on bail until she appears in court next on Nov. 22. The magistrate agreed to allow her to appear again by video.

Thorpe made her first public statement about the alleged assault after she launched an expletive-laden rant at Charles during a reception in Australian Parliament House in Canberra last week.

“You are not our king. You are not sovereign,” Thorpe yelled at Charles as she was led by security guards from the reception.

“You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us: our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people,” she added.

The main opposition party has called for Thorpe to resign from the Senate due to her attitude toward Charles, who is Australia’s head of state, and have requested legal advice.

Thorpe is renowned for high-profile protest action. When she was affirmed as a senator in 2022, she wasn’t allowed to describe the then-monarch as “the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” She briefly blocked a police float in Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Madri Gras last year by lying on the street in front of it. Last year, she was also banned for life from a Melbourne strip club after video emerged of her shouting abuse at male patrons.

She revealed her injuries after The Australian newspaper reported she had missed 16 of the Senate’s 44 sitting days this year.

“I was ordered by the doctor not to travel and could not attend parliament after I sustained the injury and during recovery from surgery. My doctor told me to take time off work,” her statement said.

“I would have preferred to keep this matter private and I will not be commenting on it further at this stage,” she added.

Thorpe was widely criticized for being disrespectful to the monarch during her outburst last week.

She faces a further backlash next week when senators sit for the first time since the royal visit.

Her office said Monday she has not decided whether she plans to attend senate committee meetings in person or remotely.

She also raised questions about the validity of her appointment to the Senate when she recently said she had deliberately affirmed her allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II and her “hairs,” rather than “heirs,” during her affirmation ceremony in 2022 to exclude Charles. Thorpe later walked back that statement, saying the mispronunciation was accidental.

Lawyers agree that a mispronunciation did not invalidate an affirmation and that Thorpe also signed a written version of the affirmation of allegiance with the correct wording.

Sydney University constitutional lawyer Anne Twomey said the Senate’s ability to discipline Thorpe was limited because her outburst occurred outside the chamber in Parliament’s Great Hall.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

38m ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

31m ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

7h ago

Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says. Stan Cho...

1h ago

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

38m ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

31m ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

7h ago

Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says. Stan Cho...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year

Last year's tree-lighting ceremony in Orillia went viral for all the wrong reasons. As David Zura finds out the City says there won't be a repeat this year after planting a new tree capable of holding the lights needed.

9h ago

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

11h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.
1:37
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market

Humans weren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Puppies got the chance to show off their best outfits and tricks at the annual Howloween costume contest at the Bentway.

More Videos