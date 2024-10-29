Bloc Québécois set to begin talks to topple Liberal government after deadline passes

<p>Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks with reporters before Question Period in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 5:14 am.

OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet set the deadline last month, putting the Liberals on notice that to avoid an election “before Christmas” they must adopt a pair of private member’s bills.

One of the Bloc bills aimed at safeguarding supply management in trade negotiations has the support of the government and is being studied by the Senate.

The other, which would raise old age security payments for seniors under 75, is one the Liberals say they do not support.

The Bloc demands came weeks after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party had ended the supply-and-confidence deal that gave the government support for more than two years.

So far during this fall sitting of Parliament, the Liberals have survived two non-confidence votes put forward by the Conservatives, with the Bloc and NDP voting against toppling the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 5ce105a1b3f628b0c5ed9323db6698909330582935ac83d8cf0bdd99b3440062.jpg, Caption:

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks with reporters before Question Period in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

56m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

3m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

5m ago

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

56m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

3m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

12h ago

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:33
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched

A new public awareness campaign has been launched on behalf of local emergency response agencies as the Toronto police 911 communications centre continues to see periods of lengthy wait times. Nick Westoll has more.

13h ago

2:15
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'

Almost a dozen firearms, including a sub-machine gun, are off the streets after a Peel Police campaign titled 'Project Sledgehammer'. Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

2:58
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification

Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver for the past 24 years but his career has been sidetracked after a conviction he thought was wiped from his record was discovered. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos