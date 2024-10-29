Fewer young Canadians own homes but majority planning to buy within five years: poll

New single-family houses billed as estate cottages and townhouses under construction are seen in an aerial view, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 7:24 am.

TORONTO — A new report says that while fewer young Canadians own a home compared with three years ago, a majority of millennials and Gen Z adults still plan to purchase one in the next five years.

Scotiabank’s 2024 housing poll says the number of Canadians between 18 and 34 who own a home has declined to 26 per cent today from 47 per cent in 2021.

Around 29 per cent of people in that age group are now living with parents or family, up from around one fifth of those surveyed three years ago.

But despite housing market challenges, the survey says 58 per cent of non-homeowners aged 18 to 43 in Canada are still determined to purchase a home within the next five years.

It says there is a “confidence gap” among young Canadians when it comes to the homebuying process, with 63 per cent of Gen Z and 54 per cent of millennials indicating they want clearer information and support from financial institutions.

Over half of Canadians in that cohort say the current economic environment is negatively impacting their finances to the point they must delay their home-buying plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

52m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

20m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

Toronto considering additional hotel tax to offset cost of FIFA World Cup games
Toronto considering additional hotel tax to offset cost of FIFA World Cup games

The City of Toronto is set to consider an additional tax on hotel rooms to help offset the cost of the FIFA World Cup games in 2026. In a report to council by the Executive Director, FIFA World Cup...

13h ago

