Google ad change could affect millions of small businesses

FILE - Google logos are displayed when searched for Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2024 10:13 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 12:22 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is changing the way its Google Local Services ads work, which could affect millions of small businesses.

Google Local Services ads run locally and are a big way that small businesses market their goods and services. Ads appear on the top of Google search results.

Starting Nov. 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads.

The change affects businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and “select” businesses in the U.S. and Canada, Google said in an online post. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change is an effort to crack down on fraud. But legitimate small businesses could be hurt if they’re unaware of the change. If a small business’ Google Business Profile’s name and address doesn’t match the information with the ad, advertising will be paused.

Getting verified on Google isn’t difficult, but it does take some time. Business owners must add or claim their business address on Google. Then owners will need to verify the address through phone, text, email, or video.

The process varies by business category and location and may include giving information about background, business registration, insurance, and license checks.

Google’s verifications can take up to seven business days. Once a business is verified, its owner gets notified.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

26m ago

Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen
Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022. Investigators...

2h ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

3h ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

3h ago

Top Stories

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

26m ago

Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen
Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022. Investigators...

2h ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

3h ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

15h ago

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

18h ago

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:33
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched

A new public awareness campaign has been launched on behalf of local emergency response agencies as the Toronto police 911 communications centre continues to see periods of lengthy wait times. Nick Westoll has more.

20h ago

2:15
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'

Almost a dozen firearms, including a sub-machine gun, are off the streets after a Peel Police campaign titled 'Project Sledgehammer'. Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges. Shauna Hunt reports.

20h ago

More Videos