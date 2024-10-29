Police seek help identifying suspect in hate-motivated attack investigation

Toronto Police have released images of a woman who allegedly attacked a store employee in a suspected hate-motivated incident.

Officers were called to a business in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area on Sept. 11, 2024, after reports of an assault.

In a release, police said the woman threw a product scanner at the employee during the attack, and directed anti-Indian slurs at the victim.

Investigators say the suspect and employee weren’t known to each other and they are treating the investigation as a hate-motivated offence.

Police are now trying to identify the suspect.

She’s described as having a thin build with dark brown or black hair. She was wearing a burgundy shawl, a black shirt, and sunglasses.

A suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service/handout)