Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers were called to a residence in the area of Eddystone Path and Okanagan Path on Sunday, Oct. 6, for reports of a fire.

Police said the residence was occupied when the fire began, but all occupants were able to evacuate safely, and no physical injuries were reported.

Through the investigation, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set and considered it a case of arson. The house fire resulted in extensive damage to multiple homes, police said, estimated to be more than $2 million.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, officers arrested four female youths, including a 12-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Oshawa.

Three of the four girls were charged with arson/disregard for human life, mischief under $5,000, and intimidation by threats of violence. One 15-year-old was charged with arson/disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

The four girls were held for a bail hearing. They were not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident is asked to contact investigators.