Saskatchewan Party’s Moe says government must do better after election win

Re-elected Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to media, following his party winning a majority government in the provincial election, in Shellbrook, Sask. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2024 4:53 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 8:17 am.

Saskatchewan residents are waking up to another Saskatchewan Party government, after Premier Scott Moe secured a fifth-straight majority for the party in Monday’s election.

Moe’s party lost in the big cities while retaining its grip on rural areas to secure 35 seats in the 61-seat legislature.

The Saskatchewan Party was shut out by Carla Beck’s NDP in Regina and lost all but two seats in Saskatoon.

Moe says he must do better.

He says he has heard the message sent by voters that there’s unhappiness in how the province is delivering health care, education and making life more affordable.

Beck has said while she’s disappointed by her loss, she’s proud of the gains her party made and she will continue to hold Moe accountable.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

53m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

0m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

2m ago

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

53m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

0m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

12h ago

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:33
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched

A new public awareness campaign has been launched on behalf of local emergency response agencies as the Toronto police 911 communications centre continues to see periods of lengthy wait times. Nick Westoll has more.

13h ago

2:15
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'

Almost a dozen firearms, including a sub-machine gun, are off the streets after a Peel Police campaign titled 'Project Sledgehammer'. Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

2:58
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification

Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver for the past 24 years but his career has been sidetracked after a conviction he thought was wiped from his record was discovered. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos