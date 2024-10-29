The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a suspect in an alleged voyeurism at a TTC subway station.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, TPS said officers were called to St. Patrick Station in the Dundas Street and University Avenue area.

It’s alleged that a woman was on a subway train, and the suspect sat directly across from her. Other passengers notified her that the suspect was recording her on a camera phone.

Police said the female victim exited the subway, and the suspect followed her to an elevator where he used his cell phone camera to film up the woman’s skirt.

The male suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black dress coat, jeans, black shoes, and orange and black glasses.

Photos have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.