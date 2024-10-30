The Big Story

Inside B.C.’s insanely close election

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby makes his way to the stage to address supporters on election night in Vancouver on Oct. 19, 2024
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby makes his way to the stage to address supporters on election night in Vancouver on Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 30, 2024 7:14 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, if anyone ever tries to tell you that your vote doesn’t matter, you can tell them about this election. The final results of B.C.’s vote took a week to calculate — and even then two ridings need judicial recounts. It was as close as an election can possibly be, and that means that the government it produces will be precarious, to say the least.

Jen St. Denis is a reporter for The Tyee. “If I toss out the number 27 votes, does that give you a sense of how close it was?” said St. Denis about one riding in Surrey.  

So why was it so close? Where was the election ultimately decided? Will David Eby’s NDP be able to form a government? If they do, how long can it possibly last, and what could it actually get done?

