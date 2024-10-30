Inside B.C.’s insanely close election

In today’s The Big Story podcast, if anyone ever tries to tell you that your vote doesn’t matter, you can tell them about this election. The final results of B.C.’s vote took a week to calculate — and even then two ridings need judicial recounts. It was as close as an election can possibly be, and that means that the government it produces will be precarious, to say the least.

Jen St. Denis is a reporter for The Tyee. “If I toss out the number 27 votes, does that give you a sense of how close it was?” said St. Denis about one riding in Surrey.

So why was it so close? Where was the election ultimately decided? Will David Eby’s NDP be able to form a government? If they do, how long can it possibly last, and what could it actually get done?