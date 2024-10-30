Costco stores will start stocking shelves with beer, wine

A Costco Wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Justine Fraser

Posted October 30, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 5:17 pm.

About 41 Costco stores in Ontario are getting ready to start stocking their shelves with beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails, including several in the GTA.

They are all listed as approved to sell on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s (AGCO) website, including 16 locations in Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Brampton, and Markham.

Longtime Costco members shared excitement for the news including Sandy Beam, who told 570 NewsRadio she’s looking forward to picking up some wine on her next shopping trip.

“It’s in the States too, we’re behind, so now we’re getting caught up so I’m fine with it,” said Beam. “Everybody else is doing it, why can’t they? It’s fine. I mean you can go to a gas station and get it, why can’t you get it here.”

A few customers mentioned they were surprised, with little knowledge about the licence to sell.

Another customer, Jennifer Timm said she had no idea it was happening but doesn’t buy in bulk often so will likely still shop at LCBO.

“Well, the convenience stores are doing it too, so I think wherever they want to sell it is fine with me,” added Timm.

Another local Costco shopper, Clista Blohm, was happy to hear that Costco now has a licence to sell alcohol.

“I love the idea of having the discounts and being able to get it all in one and get it all together. I know out in Saskatchewan they had that as an option, and they absolutely love that. I was hoping we’d get it here too,” said Blohm, adding she will likely pick up some in the future.

“We live far away, so whenever we do go shopping, we try and do everything all at once. It does make a big difference, especially with kids to be able to do everything all together.”

Since sales opened in September, AGCO data show that about 4,750 convenience stores have signed on to sell booze.

Costco stores can start selling alcohol as of Oct.31.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton
1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a break-and-enter...

42m ago

Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday
Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday

An over 70-year temperature record appears to have been broken in Toronto on Wednesday. The previous record of 21.7 C in 1950 was surpassed when it hit 23.1 C at Toronto Pearson Airport around 3 p.m. It...

1h ago

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

3h ago

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

45m ago

Top Stories

1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton
1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a break-and-enter...

42m ago

Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday
Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday

An over 70-year temperature record appears to have been broken in Toronto on Wednesday. The previous record of 21.7 C in 1950 was surpassed when it hit 23.1 C at Toronto Pearson Airport around 3 p.m. It...

1h ago

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

3h ago

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

21h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

23h ago

2:55
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East

A stretch of Toronto road is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers. Shauna Hunt with the safety measure potentially coming to Lake Shore East.

11h ago

1:56
BQ ready to talk non-confidence
BQ ready to talk non-confidence

The Bloc Québécois say it's ready to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down the government. The BQ gave the Liberals until Oct 29 to pass a pair of bills in exchange for their support - but neither passed.

22h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

More Videos