About 41 Costco stores in Ontario are getting ready to start stocking their shelves with beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails, including several in the GTA.

They are all listed as approved to sell on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s (AGCO) website, including 16 locations in Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Brampton, and Markham.

Longtime Costco members shared excitement for the news including Sandy Beam, who told 570 NewsRadio she’s looking forward to picking up some wine on her next shopping trip.

“It’s in the States too, we’re behind, so now we’re getting caught up so I’m fine with it,” said Beam. “Everybody else is doing it, why can’t they? It’s fine. I mean you can go to a gas station and get it, why can’t you get it here.”

A few customers mentioned they were surprised, with little knowledge about the licence to sell.

Another customer, Jennifer Timm said she had no idea it was happening but doesn’t buy in bulk often so will likely still shop at LCBO.

“Well, the convenience stores are doing it too, so I think wherever they want to sell it is fine with me,” added Timm.

Another local Costco shopper, Clista Blohm, was happy to hear that Costco now has a licence to sell alcohol.

“I love the idea of having the discounts and being able to get it all in one and get it all together. I know out in Saskatchewan they had that as an option, and they absolutely love that. I was hoping we’d get it here too,” said Blohm, adding she will likely pick up some in the future.

“We live far away, so whenever we do go shopping, we try and do everything all at once. It does make a big difference, especially with kids to be able to do everything all together.”

Since sales opened in September, AGCO data show that about 4,750 convenience stores have signed on to sell booze.

Costco stores can start selling alcohol as of Oct.31.