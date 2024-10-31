Dodgers complete wild Game 5 comeback to win World Series against Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions.

Los Angeles finished off a five-game series win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, erasing a five-run deficit to finish off the eighth title in franchise history with a 7-6 win.

Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts hit sacrifice flies in the eighth inning to give the Dodgers the lead that secured the championship.

The Yankees got off to a hot start in the first inning, when Aaron Judge shook his post-season demons with a two-run homer, followed up by a Jazz Chisholm Jr. blast to put New York up 3-0. The Bronx Bombers weren’t satisfied there, chasing Jack Flaherty in the second inning on their way to a 5-0 lead.

However, the Dodgers took advantage of three Yankees’ defensive mistakes in the fifth inning, with Teoscar Hernández providing the big swing to score five unearned runs off New York’s ace Gerrit Cole.

Hernández, Betts and Freddie Freeman all drove in multiple runs in the game, supporting a Dodgers bullpen that worked 7.2 innings in relief of Flaherty, holding the Yankees to just two runs.

Outside of the fifth, Cole was excellent for the Yankees, striking out six while throwing 108 pitches over 6.2 innings, not allowing an earned run.