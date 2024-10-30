Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwich purchased, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2024 8:01 am.

A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected.

Kamberlyn Bowler, of Grand Junction, Colorado, had to be flown 250 miles to a hospital near Denver in mid-October, where she received dialysis for 10 days in an urgent effort to save her kidneys.

She is one of at least 75 people sickened and 22 hospitalized in the outbreak tentatively traced to contaminated onions. In Mesa County, where Kamberlyn lives, 11 people have fallen ill and one person died. Federal health officials have said that slivered onions used on the burgers are a likely source of the outbreak.

The ordeal left Kamberlyn’s mother, Brittany Randall, worried about her daughter’s health and shaken at the idea that a burger could potentially cause so much harm.

“It’s pretty scary to know that we put so much faith and trust that we’re going to be eating something that’s healthy and for it to be broken,” said Randall.

She is moving to sue the fast-food chain after Kamberlyn was infected with the E. coli O157:H7 bacteria confirmed in the outbreak.

That bacteria produces a dangerous toxin that can cause a severe kidney disease complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to medical experts. Many children are hospitalized for weeks, and some go on to require kidney transplants, said Dr. Myda Khalid, a kidney specialist at Riley Hospital for Children in Indiana who is not involved in Kamberlyn’s care.

“Time is critical,” Khalid said. “We have to get through this window and we have to get through it with a lot of care,” she said.

The condition can be fatal, but most children eventually recover, she said.

Kamberlyn said she ate McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with cheese, extra pickles — and onions — three times between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8. She said the burgers were easy to grab during a football halftime and while watching a school softball game.

She started feeling sick in the days after and experienced fever, vomiting, diarrhea and painful stomach cramps.

“I couldn’t get out of bed,” she recalled. “I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t drink. I was surviving on Popsicles. I felt like crap.”

Randall, who works as a jail guard, has three older children and thought that her young daughter might just have the flu. But when Kamberlyn texted to say she had blood in her stool and urine and was vomiting blood, Randall said she knew it was serious.

On Oct. 11, Kamberlyn went to a hospital in Grand Junction. Doctors said she likely had a stomach bug. She was sent home, with instructions to stay hydrated. By Oct. 17, she was feeling no better and returned to the emergency room. That time, tests showed Kamberlyn had acute kidney failure, her mother said. She was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, near Denver, where she remained on Tuesday.

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s chairman, president and CEO, apologized for the outbreak Tuesday on a conference call with investors.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers,” Kempczinksi said. “The recent spate of E. coli cases is deeply concerning, and hearing reports of how this has impacted our customers has been wrenching for us.”

Randall said her daughter’s future health — and medical costs — are uncertain.

“The hospital bills are racking up,” she said. “And I’m a single mom and I just don’t know that I can necessarily afford all of what’s coming after all of this. And I don’t know what the future looks like, either.”

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

2h ago

Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died
Toronto Zoo says Charles, its beloved 52-year-old gorilla, has died

The Toronto Zoo says it's honouring the life of Charles, a 52-year-old silverback gorilla, who passed away on Tuesday. Charles died from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues which...

2h ago

Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says
Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement today, which the premier says is an ambitious plan to build highways, hospitals and homes. Premier Doug Ford also says...

3h ago

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

16h ago

