‘Not going to play their games,’ Singh won’t help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2024 3:13 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 3:31 pm.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus will not cave to demands from the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.

On Tuesday Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he will make good on his threat to work with opposition parties to topple the minority Liberals with a non-confidence vote.

The Conservatives and Bloc would also need support from the NDP to make that happen, but Singh says he’s not going to “play their games.”

Singh, who now holds the power to trigger the next election, says his party is ready for a campaign whenever the times comes.

But he reiterates that the NDP’s vote will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Singh accuses the Bloc of helping the Conservatives, who he says would make cuts to services and programs that people need.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton
1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a home invasion/break...

1h ago

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

2h ago

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

7m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they're expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

1h ago

