Over 70-year temperature record broken as Toronto hits a high of over 23 C Wednesday

An over 70-year temperature record appears to have been broken in Toronto on Wednesday.

The previous record of 21.7 C in 1950 was surpassed when it hit 23.1 C at Toronto Pearson Airport around 3 p.m.

It looks like the traditional Canadian Halloween with coats covering costumes won’t be happening this year either as it’s supposed to remain warm on Thursday.

CityNews Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai said there’s a chance we break another record again tomorrow, the warmest Halloween on record. However, there is still a chance of some spotty rain.

“We will be watching some rain moving in for trick or treat time for some areas. [At} 3p.m. while we may see a couple of scattered showers .. [but at] 6 p.m. so if you’re an early trick-or-treater, most areas will be dry,” said Ramsahai.

This year has seen a number of temperature records fall. In February, an 85-year temperature record was broken when it reached a high of 15.7 C, breaking the Feb. 9 record of 10.6 C set in 1938.

And a month later, a previous record high of 13.3 C set back on March 4, 1974 was broken when it hit 16 C at Pearson Airport.