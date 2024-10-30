Raptors’ Barnes to miss at least three weeks due to orbital fracture

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in action during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 30, 2024 1:30 pm.

The Toronto Raptors will be without its franchise star for the foreseeable future as the team announced on Wednesday that Scottie Barnes has suffered a right orbital fracture.

Barnes suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The fourth-year forwarded will be re-evaluated in three weeks, according to the team.

Toronto returns to action without Barnes to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

