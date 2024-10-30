Raptors’ Barnes to miss at least three weeks due to orbital fracture
Posted October 30, 2024 1:30 pm.
The Toronto Raptors will be without its franchise star for the foreseeable future as the team announced on Wednesday that Scottie Barnes has suffered a right orbital fracture.
Barnes suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The fourth-year forwarded will be re-evaluated in three weeks, according to the team.
Toronto returns to action without Barnes to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.