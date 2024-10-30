Recounts rarely alter elections. There’s another reason they matter, says B.C. expert

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby makes his way to the stage to address supporters on election night in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Recounts may not change election results very often, but British Columbia political scientist David Black says they play an increasingly vital role in demonstrating election integrity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 5:23 am.

Recounts may not change election results very often, but British Columbia political scientist David Black says they play an increasingly vital role in demonstrating election integrity.

“There is the quality control, the quality assurance, the self-correcting nature of our of our system showing up and demonstrating that it works,” said Black, an associate professor at Greater Victoria’s Royal Roads University.

Premier David Eby’s NDP claimed victory on Monday in B.C.’s Oct. 19 election, but the counting isn’t over.

Two judicial recounts were triggered at the end of the “final count,” by an NDP candidate’s 27-vote victory margin in Surrey-Guildford, and a Conservative candidate’s 38-vote win in Kelowna Centre.

Elections BC says district electoral officers must apply for a judicial recount if the margin of victory is within 1/500th of all ballots considered in the riding.

Recounts are conducted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge and may include all or some of the ballots in an election.

Elections BC said in a written response that the timing of the recounts would be up to the presiding judge.

Black said hand recounts were originally needed to check for human error in manual tabulation.

But Black said the need for recounts has not diminished with the advent of digital and machine counting. Instead it has increased, with the rise of voter skepticism about technology that is not well understood.

Recounts — done by hand with human scrutineers present, visibly verifying each ballot — are the “most visible and public-facing parts” of an election operation to assure the public that their votes are being counted accurately, he said.

“At the end of the day, democracy is an act of faith,” Black said. “We had two million-plus people vote in this last election in B.C., and democracy is kind of a black box. You vote, the machine does its work, and out comes a result which has a significant effect on your life.

“The distance between your vote — among two million — and that government on the other side, it’s a long one. And it’s one that really depends on you trusting that our non-partisan elections administration …(are) doing the work of ensuring that integrity.”

There have already been three hand recounts in the B.C. election and they did not have much impact.

Full recounts were triggered in Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre because the NDP was leading by margins below 100 after the initial count.

But the recounts only saw the tallies shift by a few votes, and by the time mail-in and absentee votes were complete, the NDP had won Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre by 141 votes and 236 votes respectively.

A partial recount was also conducted in Kelowna Centre, reducing the Conservative lead by four votes. The party still won by 38 votes, although the judicial recount has now been triggered.

History also shows that overturning a B.C. election count isn’t common.

In 2020, a judicial recount was held in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, where BC Liberal candidate Jordan Sturdy was ahead by 41 votes. The recount increased his victory margin to 60.

In 2013, a recount was triggered in Coquitlam-Maillardville where the NDP’s Selina Robinson was ahead by 35 votes; she ultimately won by 41 votes.

There were no judicial recounts in 2017.

Former Independent Delta South MLA Vicki Huntington agreed that it’s unusual for recounts to change election outcomes.

But she has firsthand experience that, very occassionally, they do.

In the 2009 B.C. election, Huntington was behind by two votes in the initial tally. A judicial recount found that she had won by 32 votes.

“Obviously, recounts matter,” Huntington said.

“I think you will always want that opportunity to recount, because ultimately you never ever know, has somebody managed to impair a machine or is a machine impaired? So, that recount has to be by a human being as a double-check on the efficiency of machinery.”

Huntington said it may take B.C. a few more elections under digital tabulation to “really have a sense of how machines will have changed the process.”

For Black, the need for electoral authorities to show their processes in a transparent fashion has only grown, given the “hyper politicization” of election logistics.

He said statements of faith in the B.C. election process by Conservative Leader John Rustad and others showed that mistrust in the province had not reached the level seen in the United States.

But he said agencies such as Elections BC need recounts as visible evidence that administrators look for — and fix — mistakes.

“That’s where the system is self-correcting,” Black says. “That’s where the system is demonstrating to the public its integrity in a visible way. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

16m ago

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

13h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

12h ago

Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities
Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a...

1h ago

Top Stories

'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers
'An Indy 500': Stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto's Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people. The...

16m ago

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

13h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

12h ago

Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities
Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

10h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

11h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos